Does Kareena really pay Rs 1.5 lakh per month to Taimur's nanny? Here's what the actor says

There have been rumours floating around that the nanny in question makes as much as Rs 150,000 per month for taking care of Taimur.

Published: 10th January 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur pose for a royal portrait.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur pose for a royal portrait. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A section of the media is always eternally obsessed chasing the private lives of stars, and when it comes to Bollywood one of the major fetishes on the part of the gossip press has been the salary of the nanny of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's and toddler son.

And while we don't know if the nanny in question is really loving all the limelight that has been thrust upon her over the recent past, there have been rumours floating around that she makes as much as Rs 150,000 per month for taking care of Taimur.

While the amount they pay to their kids' nanny should really be Kareena and Saif's headache, the media isn't giving up.

According to a video report on YouTube channel of Bollywood Now, the popular Bollywood website pinkvilla.com asked Kareena if reports of the nanny's whopping salary are true.

To this Kareena's reply was non-committal: "Really? But like I said, I don't talk shop,"

Make what you will of Kareena's words, but we think she is really quietly relishing the media frenzy over Taimur's nanny!

