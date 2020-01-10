Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan announces 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' as his 2021 release

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:25 PM

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his Eid 2021 release will be titled "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Housefull 4" helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film.

"Announcing my next film...'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021," Salman tweeted.

The actor, whose last release "Dabangg 3" performed moderately at the box office, will next be seen in Prabhudheva's "Radhe".

The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year.

