'Cinema is instrumental in shaping society', says 'Chhapaak' actor Vikrant Massey

Published: 11th January 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey (Photo | Vikrant Massey Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: With four films in the pipeline, and his latest film "Chhapaak" having released on Friday, actor Vikrant Massey says with every new project he tries to be a part of important stories because cinema has the power to bring social change.

Although no film glorifies crime -- particularly crime against women -- we have seen a rise in such misdemeanours lately. The question arises if cinema impacts the minds of the audience, why has it failed to change the mindset of the youth who commit such crime?

"Cinema has always been instrumental in shaping society, not just in India but all over the world. Even in the West, cinema played a huge part in ushering revolution and initiating conversations among people. When I say revolution, I am not saying that after watching films people will take to the streets and start chanting slogans. The very idea of taking up a topic can lead to a revolution, and cinema has the power to do so," Vikrant said.

"Having said that, I know that the crime rate is high and I do not have a solution as an actor. I do think people these days are ridden with angst. For example, when I drive I just see a certain rage on the roads -- people honk even if they see the signal. People don't think twice before using abusive word," added the actor.

Vikrant's latest film is based on the life of acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal. The film highlights acid violence.

"When it comes to crime, it is happening because individuals are committing crime, so the change has to start from within," he pointed out.

Starting his career on TV with the show "Kahaan Hoon Main" in 2004, Vikrant worked on the small screen until 2014 in "Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai". He then shifted gear to Bollywood.

"I left television consciously after 10 years because I wanted to give myself a chance to step into the world of cinema. I want every role of mine in films to be different. I have given myself 10 years in cinema to achieve more than what I did in TV. It has been six years in Bollywood and I have four more years to go," shared Vikrant.

Vikrant's new crop of films include "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", "Cargo", "Ginny Weds Sunny" and "Haseen Dilruba".

