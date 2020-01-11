Home Entertainment Hindi

Delhi HC directs makers of 'Chhapaak' to give credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.

Published: 11th January 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the film is based, for inputs she shared with them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.

The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, the producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking it to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

The film was released in theatres on Friday.

While hearing the plea on Friday, the court had asked the filmmakers as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer for inputs she shared with them.

It had asked where was the difficulty to acknowledge the advocate and why did the makers even go to her seeking her inputs.

To this, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for film director Meghna Gulzar, had said there was no contract between the parties and seeking inputs did not confer any legal right on her to be acknowledged.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing film producer Fox Star Studios, had said the trial court did not hear them before passing an order and an ad-interim ex-parte injunction was passed which is unusual.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for Bhat, had said she had fought the case for Laxmi pro-bono and was not seeking any publicity and she was approached by Gulzar to get some authenticity in the movie.

He had Bhat's assistance was based on her communication with Gulzar that her contribution would be acknowledged.

The trial court, on Bhat's plea, had directed that the film 'Chhapaak' carry the line "Aparna Bhat continues to fight cases of sexual and physical violence against women during the screening of the film".

The film producer challenged the trial court's order before the high court saying it was passed one day before the release of the film and if not vacated or modified, it will cause grave injustice and irreparable harm.

The producer sought setting aside of the trial court's injunction order, saying it was passed without any notice or summons issued to them and they were not given an opportunity to contest it.

Bhat, in her plea before the trial court, had said that despite representing Laxmi in courts for several years and helping in the movie making, she was not given credit in the movie.

She had said the filmmakers took her help in the entire process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give the credit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Deepika Padukone Laxmi Agarwal Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer Chhapaak
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp