Eating sweets is for the weak: John Abraham

Be it his ability to effortlessly transform from action to comic roles or his dedication towards life, Abraham's quite the heartthrob and a role model for many.

John Abraham

By Express News Service

An actor who has an enviable collection of bikes and cars, can destroy every workout a gym can throw at him, and is a bonafide action hero in the Hindi film industry — John Abraham is the next guest on Not Just Supper Stars.

Be it his ability to effortlessly transform from action to comic roles or his dedication towards life, Abraham’s quite the heartthrob and a role model for many. In the latest episode, the producer-actor is accompanied by his personal trainer and someone who inspires him, celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa.

Watch them indulge in a candid conversation about friends, family and of course, fitness, with host Gunjan Utreja.

Reflecting on his roots and what sets him apart, Abraham shares, “I come from a very middle-class background and even today, I hold on to those values very strongly. My biggest advantage is that I’m not afraid of failure. And when you’re not afraid of it, you can do whatever you want because you’ve seen failure and success in the same measure. So, failure really doesn’t affect me.”

Talking about his friends, Abraham shares that they’re all non-actors and hence they don’t discuss films.

He goes on to say that, “One of my close friends, Suku, is an autorickshaw driver. He ferries me regularly from my home to the office and back. Once Suku and I went to watch a Tamil film, Kaakha Kaakha, and it was on his recommendation that I remade this movie into Force.”

Interestingly, until a few years ago, Abraham lived in a rather small apartment with a couch and a cupboard as necessities.

Only recently, he moved into a comfortable living space called The Villa in the Sky – one that has won international awards for design. Being someone who believes in living a simple life, Abraham shares that he prefers spending on others.

He says, “I don’t spend on myself as I don’t like it.” When Utreja asks Abraham about his holiday plans, the latter shares, “I am a self-confessed workaholic. I have had a holiday for only five days in the last eighteen years.”

Talking about Abraham’s habits, his personal trainer Vinod reveals, “If you ask John to follow a diet, he will stick to that anyhow. I literally have to force John to have a cheat meal.”

To this, the actor says, “To get extraordinary results, you have to do extraordinary things.” On being asked about his cravings during festive seasons, Abraham reveals, “Eating sweets is for the weak.”

Having said that, if there was one dish that he could eat for the rest of his life, Abraham shares that it would be dhanshak, fitting as he is half-Parsi.

Not Just Supper Stars airs on Sundays at 10:00 pm with reruns on Fridays at 11:00 pm on Zee Café.

