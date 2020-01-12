Home Entertainment Hindi

Always in-charge: Richa Chhadha talks about her upcoming film 'Panga' and more

Richa Chadda, who is known for films such as Section 375, Love Sonia, Fukrey, Masaan and Gangs Of Wasseypur, has an important role in Panga.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Richa Chadda

Bollywood Richa Chadda

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

The year 2019 ended with a bang for Richa Chadda. The actress’ gripping performance in season 2 of the web series Inside Edge once again put her in the spotlight. Now, Richa is back in the news for her upcoming film Panga, which also stars Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta.

Chadda, who is known for films such as Section 375, Love Sonia, Fukrey, Masaan and Gangs Of Wasseypur, has an important role in Panga. Talking about it, she says, “The film is about a sportswoman who is married and has a child but wants to make a comeback. I play the role of her friend who has taken the other route — of only pursuing her sporting career.” 

In recent years, Hindi cinema has witnessed a surge in the number of films that are centred around sport. Panga (a film on a kabaddi player), joins this league of movies, and the actress believes this trend is positive. “I am glad that films are being made on sporting icons, however, Panga is a fictional story and it’s good to see filmmakers investing in stories on sports that are not considered glamorous,” says Chadda.
Comic timing

Recently, Chadda surprised fans and audiences alike by revealing her lighter side on Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand. She was one of the featured artistes in this special, where celebrities like her were mentored by seasoned comedians to do their own set. “I like to do something scary at least once a year, and this was my way of doing that. I enjoyed working with the mentors and loved the entire experience, although it was quite nerve-wracking,” reveals the actress.

While she cracked up audiences with her jokes, Chadda also impressed with her turn as Zarina Malik in Inside Edge. Zarina calls the shots in season 2 and Chadda’s distinct flair elevated the role further. “It wasn’t a character that I could easily walk away from. The response we got for Season 2 was exceptional and I do hope we work on more seasons,” she says. 

As for the kind of work Chadha picks, she says, “I first look at the story. I see how critical my role is to the story. If it is taken out, will the narrative stagnate or will it move forward without any impact. This is my basic checklist. Then I look at who is directing, acting, producing and distributing the film. Even if we produce great content, if it doesn’t have distribution support, then the film does not get the audience it deserves.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Richa Chadda Section 375 Love Sonia Fukrey Masaan Gangs of Wasseypur
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp