Always in-charge: Richa Chhadha talks about her upcoming film 'Panga' and more

By

Express News Service

The year 2019 ended with a bang for Richa Chadda. The actress’ gripping performance in season 2 of the web series Inside Edge once again put her in the spotlight. Now, Richa is back in the news for her upcoming film Panga, which also stars Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta.

Chadda, who is known for films such as Section 375, Love Sonia, Fukrey, Masaan and Gangs Of Wasseypur, has an important role in Panga. Talking about it, she says, “The film is about a sportswoman who is married and has a child but wants to make a comeback. I play the role of her friend who has taken the other route — of only pursuing her sporting career.”

In recent years, Hindi cinema has witnessed a surge in the number of films that are centred around sport. Panga (a film on a kabaddi player), joins this league of movies, and the actress believes this trend is positive. “I am glad that films are being made on sporting icons, however, Panga is a fictional story and it’s good to see filmmakers investing in stories on sports that are not considered glamorous,” says Chadda.

Comic timing

Recently, Chadda surprised fans and audiences alike by revealing her lighter side on Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand. She was one of the featured artistes in this special, where celebrities like her were mentored by seasoned comedians to do their own set. “I like to do something scary at least once a year, and this was my way of doing that. I enjoyed working with the mentors and loved the entire experience, although it was quite nerve-wracking,” reveals the actress.

While she cracked up audiences with her jokes, Chadda also impressed with her turn as Zarina Malik in Inside Edge. Zarina calls the shots in season 2 and Chadda’s distinct flair elevated the role further. “It wasn’t a character that I could easily walk away from. The response we got for Season 2 was exceptional and I do hope we work on more seasons,” she says.

As for the kind of work Chadha picks, she says, “I first look at the story. I see how critical my role is to the story. If it is taken out, will the narrative stagnate or will it move forward without any impact. This is my basic checklist. Then I look at who is directing, acting, producing and distributing the film. Even if we produce great content, if it doesn’t have distribution support, then the film does not get the audience it deserves.”