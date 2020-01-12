Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Amol Palekar supports dissenting voice of youth

Palekar batted for content-driven regional cinema and said a number of films being made at regional level need to be promoted.

Published: 12th January 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Amol Palekar with wife Sandhya Gokhale in Bhubaneswar

Amol Palekar with wife Sandhya Gokhale in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar on Saturday came in support of students raising their voice against authorities on issues that are not acceptable to them.

"I am extremely happy that the younger generation is expressing its counter voice in a very strong and definite way. They are saying that if they do not agree with the powers that be, they are not going to keep quiet and take it lying down. They are going to express their disagreement,” Palekar told reporters.

Palekar was here to perform in Hindi play Kusur (The Mistake). He is making a comeback to theatre after 25 years through the play, written and co-directed by Sandhya Gokhale.

Speaking on the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, Palekar, known for his voice of dissent, said younger generation raising voice against the people in power is one of the biggest strengths of democracy. "Indian youth have always taken a stand. I look at it as very encouraging with the youth making it clear that they cannot be taken for granted and they will protest if something is not acceptable," he said.

Gokhale echoed similar sentiments and was all praise for Deepika Padukone for standing with the protesting students of JNU. "Very few have the courage to speak up. Being a mainstream actress, whose film was to be released, she is doing an excellent job," Gokhale said.

Palekar batted for content-driven regional cinema and said a number of films being made at regional level need to be promoted. There are a number of good films in Assamese and Marathi. In fact, the regional films have contributed immensely to make Indian cinema prosper. Shockingly, nobody discusses regional cinema anymore, he rued.

Recalling his days in Bhubaneswar during the shooting of ‘Daayaraa’, which was completely shot in Odisha in 1996, he said there are several filmmakers from Odisha who had taken Odia cinema to National level. "Instead of only focusing on Bollywood, we need to discuss why such cinema are not being made. The architectural marvels in the State are mesmerising. I will love to do something about Odisha, if given an opportunity," the award-winning actor said.  

Theatre, he said, has not lost its relevance in the age of social media. Despite all the advances and technological progresses, the magic of watching an actor performing live will always remain and nothing can replace that. Theatre has its own charm and attraction, Palekar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amol Palekar Kusur Sandhya Gokhale Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU violence
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp