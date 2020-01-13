Home Entertainment Hindi

Anti-war film 'Bunker' to release on January 17

The makers of the film have announced 100 per cent of the profits to be donated to Bharat Ke Veer and Army Wives Welfare Association as homage to armed forces.

'Bunker' film poster

'Bunker' film poster (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian anti-war movie titled "Bunker", which aims at narrating the stories of millions of soldiers, will hit the screens on January 17.

The film helmed by Jugal Raja tells the tale of Lieutenant Vikram Singh (played by actor Abhijeet Singh) as lone survivor with a fatal injury in a secret bunker at the LOC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, which has been hit by a mortar shell during a ceasefire violation.

WATCH TRAILER:

Writer-director Jugal Raja said: "With 'Bunker', I have tried to make an 'anti-war' movie which is relevant in today's age of unrest all over the world."

"The movie brings out the emotional quotient of an army soldier's life. It draws instances from lives of several army officers and depicts a biography of millions of souls serving our country," he added.

Abhijeet underwent a strict regime while prepping for the movie. "I had prosthetics on my face for nearly 18-20 hours a day. The entire movie experience has been a difficult and a transitional journey for me," he said.

"The character of Vikram Singh is like every other soldier whom one can relate to, making it human and organic," he added.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj has lent her voice for the film's peace anthem "Laut ke ghar jaana hai".

"Bunker" is presented by Wagging Tail Entertainment, produced by Falcon Pictures Production, and is a Vkaao Nationwide release.

