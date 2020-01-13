Varun Dhawan releases first-look of 'Mr Lele', film to release on January 1, 2021

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer "Mr Lele" on January 1, 2021.

The duo have previously collaborated on blockbusters "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

Dharma Productions, the banner behind the "Dulhania" franchise, is producing "Mr Lele" as well.

The release date of the film and the first look poster of Varun were shared on Twitter and Instagram on Monday by the Karan Johar-led production banner.

There were reports that the movie will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, but the makers have not made any formal announcement yet.

Meanwhile, Varun's "Street Dancer 3D" co-star Shraddha Kapoor took a hilarious dig at the poster.

Shraddha shared the look on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Looks like you've stolen my dad's kaccha (underwear). Love it chirkut".

Currently, Shraddha and Varun are gearing up for the release of their dance film "Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'Souza.

(With IANS inputs)