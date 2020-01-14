Home Entertainment Hindi

Biopic on M S Bitta and dance troupe Kings United in works

While the Bitta biopic will celebrate the courage of the ATF chairman, other film revolves around the inspirational story of dance troupe Kings United who won the 'World Of Dance' show.

MUMBAI: Bollywood's fascination with biopics will continue this year with real-life inspiring tales on All India Anti Terrorist Front chairman M S Bitta and the dance troupe Kings United being brought on celluloid.

According to the makers, Reliance Entertainment is producing the two projects in collaboration with Shailendra Singh.

The first titled "M S Bitta: Hit-List" will be jointly produced with Priya Gupta.

The biopic will celebrate the courage and strength of Bitta, who survived multiple assassination bids in the mid-1990s.

"I am inspired to make biopics and films on the true events that celebrate India, build brand India and inspire the youth of India  the youngest population on the planet.

The biopics on the life of MS Bitta and Kings United are just the sparks that I have been waiting for with which to light a new fire in Bollywood," Singh said in a statement.

"His life is truly inspiring and we are very proud and excited to be making this film," Gupta said of the Bitta biopic.

The other film revolves around the inspirational story of Kings United, who recently won USD 1 million with its victory on the American reality show "World Of Dance".

The working title for the film on the dance group is "The Kings" and will follow 20 young strugglers and their journey from Nala Sopara to Los Angeles.

