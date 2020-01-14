John Abraham means business in first look poster from 'Mumbai Saga'

By Express News Service

The first look of John Abraham from Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is out. The actor, who has worked with Sanjay on films like Zinda and Shootout at Wadala, transforms into an intimidating avatar for their next.



Set in the 1980s, Mumbai Saga is a period gangster epic fronted by John, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, and others. The film was shot in real locations and captures the evolution of Mumbai’s criminal underworld.

According to the makers, John shot for the film despite a torn ligament in his arm. “He didn’t tell us about the injury and dived into an action sequence, in the process, aggravating it. The last two-week shoot has a lot of stunts so, we will resume after he’s completely recovered, sometime next month”, Sanjay informed.



Speaking about the film’s visual design, the director added, “My DOP, Shikhar Bhatnagar, is a debutant with a fresh perspective on the era and it’s also my first with action directors Anbu-Ariv.”



Mumbai Saga is co-produced by T-Series and White Feather Films production.