Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni to work with producer Vikram Malhotra in next two films

While one film will be an emotional-thriller, the second will be an evocative and quirky comedy-drama.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Set to go on floors in 2020 and 2021, the writing for all three projects is on in full swing.

By Express News Service

Tumhari Sulu-director Suresh Triveni has joined hands with Abundantia Entertainment, lead by Vikram Malhotra, to co-produce and direct his next two feature films. He will also work on an original series that he is developing for the company, as its Creative Director.

Set to go on floors in 2020 and 2021, the writing for all three projects is on in full swing. While one film will be an emotional-thriller, the second will be an evocative and quirky comedy-drama.

Suresh says, “After Tumhari Sulu, it took me a while to pull myself out of the universe of Sulu which I had been living in for a couple of years. While I was going through this hibernation,

I met Vikram Malhotra. We jammed on various subjects and I realised the stories that excited me, resonated with Vikram too. I am very excited that Abundantia has decided to partner with my creative vision for these two films and the series, and I look forward to this journey together.”

Vikram Malhotra, adds, “I am delighted that a creator of Suresh’s calibre has chosen to make Abundantia his creative think-space and home for his next ventures. I am confident that with his versatility and brilliant storytelling, we will create engaging and impactful content. With this collaboration, we hope to take Abundantia’s high quality, novel, and engaging storytelling to the next level.”

