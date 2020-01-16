Home Entertainment Hindi

20 years of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai': Hrithik Roshan gets emotional on debut film anniversary

In the post he shared on Instagram and Twitter, the actor talks about two emotions -- 'fear' and 'fearlessness' -- that best describes his Bollywood journey.

Published: 16th January 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.

Actor Hrithik Roshan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Thursday posted a few emotional lines on social media to mark the completion of 20 years of his debut film 's debut film "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai".

In the post he shared on Instagram and Twitter, the actor talks about two emotions -- "fear" and "fearlessness" -- that best describes his Bollywood journey.

. I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . . . On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. . . I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. . . Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. . . #20yearsofKNPH #Repost @hrfc.rajasthan KNPH to WAR - @hrithikroshan Credit: Sako .

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Sharing a video clip of his two characters Rohit and Raj from the movie, which turned him into a superstar overnight, Hrithik wrote: "I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply "Fear" and "Fearless" both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other.."

"On the face of it, Fearless is a David. Fear is more a Goliath. But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath.."

"I feel terribly bad for fear. Cause it tries so hard. Fearless is a smart cookie, it only follows one rule. To keep going.."

"Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you, I'd never have lived my 20 years of Fearless.. #20yearsofKNPH"

Hrithik made his Bollywood with the romantic thriller directed by his father Rakesh Roshan that released on January 14, 2000. He played a double role in the film, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Ameesha Patel opposite him.

Soon after "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" released, the young actor became an overnight superstar, posing a tough challenge to the Khans, who were dominating the industry at that time. He also turned into a heartthrob for ladies from 8 to 80!

Hrithik's fans have also being flooded with memories, which they shared below his post.

"I was 5 years old and your movie made me realise what love was!" a fan commented.

Another fan expressed: "20 years since I first saw your movie and fell in love and the love of still strong! Wow!"

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also commented on his post, saying: "What an amazing metamorphosis... your only getting better and better, with wisdom and love being your two 'best friends'."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 20 years of KNPH
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp