'Go Goa Gone 2'  to release in March next year 

By Express News Service

The upcoming ‘zom-com’ will take off where the original ended, the makers announced. Eros international and Maddock films have officially announced Go Goa Gone 2. The upcoming ‘zom-com’ will take off where the original ended and is slated for release in March 2021.

Talking about the collaboration, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said, “It’s been quite a journey from 2013, and I’m so excited we’re back again with this crazy ride! Go Goa Gone redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life. We are finishing the final draft and we should roll by September 2020.”

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International, added, “Go Goa Gone was a very special film, and one that has an immense recall. It’s attained a cult status thus making it great for a franchise. It’s been a long time since Dinesh and I have worked and I’m excited to be collaborating with him once again.”

Released in 2013, Go Goa Gone followed the adventures of three friends who landed up at a rave party in Goa and were attacked by zombies. The film was directed by Raj and DK and starred Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, and Vir Das.