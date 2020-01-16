Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah' to release on July 3

Sidharth, 35, will play a double role in the film, wherein he will portray both the Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

Published: 16th January 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah'

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Shershaah", based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, is slated to hit the screens on July 3, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, which takes its title from Vikram Batra's codename, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Sidharth shared his first look from the film on Twitter on his birthday.

"An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020," the actor wrote alongside the stills of the movie.

Sidharth, 35, will play a double role in the film, wherein he will portray both the Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

Actor Kiara Advani will play the female lead in the film, backed by Dharma Productions.

Kiara tweeted she is "thrilled to be a part of an ode to the Kargil War hero and his brave journey".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah Vikram Batra Vishal Batra Kargil hero
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp