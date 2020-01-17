Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee to make Netflix originals.

Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag will direct Choked, about a hapless bank cashier whose life turns around when she finds a source of unlimited money in her kitchen.

By Express News Service

Streaming giant Netflix is set to expand more into the Indian market with a series of originals that will be made by top-league Bollywood filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Vikramaditya Motwane. These projects include entertainment across genres such as drama and suspense, and also an anthology.

Anurag will direct Choked, about a hapless bank cashier whose life turns around when she finds a source of unlimited money in her kitchen. It stars Mirzya-fame Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, who was recently seen in the Malayalam film, Moothon.

Apart from directing, Kashyap will be seen as an actor in another Netflix original, AK vs AK, which will be helmed by Motwane. Kashyap will star alongside Anil Kapoor in this film.

Being described as a project about a “brash film director” who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star, the film will capture varied emotions as the star searches for his daughter, and the director films the desperate search in real-time to create his next blockbuster movie.

This will be Anil Kapoor’s third collaboration with Netflix after Selection Day and Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. 

After being part of the anthologies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Karan returns to Netflix, too. He will delve into relationship complexities with his new project, tentatively titled The Other. The project is an anthology of four films that will showcase different facets of the ‘other’ angle, shedding light on relationships and their complexities. The ensemble cast includes Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Dibakar returns to the Netflix fold with Freedom, and the cast of the film, announced on Thursday, includes Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, and Neeraj Kabi.

