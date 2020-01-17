Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana says he was a proud Indian when Article 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court. 

Published: 17th January 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurranar Ayushmann Khurrana

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film is a spinoff of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). Ayushmann says he did this film to do his bit for the LGBTQ community in India.

“I was born and brought up in a small city and growing up, I did not have adequate knowledge, understanding on same-sex relationships,” Ayushmann says. “I have seen my perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve and I slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community at large and it pained me.”

The actor says he was a proud Indian when Article 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court. 

“Human beings are born equal and should be treated as equals. Who they are, whom they love, what their choices are should never be questioned in a free country. But, sadly, that doesn’t really happen anywhere and evolution to becoming a better society is always a process, always a work in progress. I’m grateful that our nation has also evolved with time and striking down of Article 377 was a historic step towards fostering inclusivity.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Bollywood
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp