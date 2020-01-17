Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film is a spinoff of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). Ayushmann says he did this film to do his bit for the LGBTQ community in India.

“I was born and brought up in a small city and growing up, I did not have adequate knowledge, understanding on same-sex relationships,” Ayushmann says. “I have seen my perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve and I slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community at large and it pained me.”

The actor says he was a proud Indian when Article 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court.



“Human beings are born equal and should be treated as equals. Who they are, whom they love, what their choices are should never be questioned in a free country. But, sadly, that doesn’t really happen anywhere and evolution to becoming a better society is always a process, always a work in progress. I’m grateful that our nation has also evolved with time and striking down of Article 377 was a historic step towards fostering inclusivity.”