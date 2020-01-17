Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal two released 

The new Love Aaj Kal was shot in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, and Rajasthan. The sequel also stars Randeep Hooda.

Published: 17th January 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:12 AM

The poster also reveals the film’s timeline, which will run from 1990 to 2020. 

By Express News Service

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are the new romantic pair in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Yes, the film’s titled just that, not Love Aaj Kal 2 or Aaj Kal. In a poster, we get a glimpse of their characters, Veer and Zoe, nodding off on top of each other. The poster also reveals the film’s timeline, which will run from 1990 to 2020. 

“Meet Veer and Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? Love Aaj Kal,” Imtiaz wrote. “Meet Veer and Zoe. Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland Love Aaj Kal trailer out tomorrow,” Sara added. 

The new Love Aaj Kal was shot in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, and Rajasthan. The sequel also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is slated for Valentine’s Day release.

