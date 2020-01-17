Reliance Entertainment to team up with Shailendra Singh for two biopics

Home Entertainment Hindi

The second project is based on Kings United, a Mumbai dance troupe that won the American reality show World Of Dance in 2019.

Reliance Group

For representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Reliance Entertainment has teamed up with producer Shailendra Singh to release two biopics in 2020. The first film, titled MS Bitta: Hit-List, is also produced by Priya Gupta. The film is based on Mahendra Singh Bitta, who survived an assassination attempt in 1993 and now heads the All India Anti-Terrorist Front.

The second project is based on Kings United, a Mumbai dance troupe that won the American reality show World Of Dance in 2019. The film will follow the journey of Suresh Mukund, the group’s founder and head choreographer. 

“It’s great to associate with Shailendra who perfectly balances entrepreneurship and creativity. We are excited to bring both the stories to the audience across the globe,” said Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment. 

Shailendra said he is inspired to make biopics that inspire young India. “The biopics on the life of MS Bitta and Kings United are just the sparks that I have been waiting for with which to light a new fire in Bollywood. Building on my legacy of seventy-odd movies as a creative producer, making films for young India is my new innings in filmmaking,” he said. 

