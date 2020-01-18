Home Entertainment Hindi

Upasana Madan talks about 'Dancing with the stars'

Upasana Madan, from being an outstanding ace instructor at Shiamak Davar’s institute for Performing Arts has much in her kitty.

Published: 18th January 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 11:37 AM

By Shikha Duggal
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upasana Madan, from being an outstanding ace instructor at Shiamak Davar’s Institute for Performing Arts has much in her kitty.  She specialises in ballet, contemporary and Indian classical as she’s trained some of the Bollywood biggies like Sharukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and other stars. She has performed in more than 100 award shows such as TOIFA, IIFA, Femina Miss India, etc. Upasana is visiting Hyderabad to conduct a dance workshop on January 19 at Gitanjali Devashray, Secunderabad,

She will cover unique dance styles like Sassyhop, Shiamak Style Contemporary and Bollywood dance style. Her recent work can be seen in the film Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol and Game’ From dangerous action stunts to jaw-dropping sequences, this film was a big action entertainer.

Upasana holds a distinction at the Intermediate level for Modern/Jazz examination from the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing. The woman behind some of the phenomenal celeb performances reveals her decision to become a dance trainer. “I have learnt from my teacher, Shiamak Davar and I am doing is imparting the knowledge to my students. We go through vigorous training and experiment with various dance forms which can be sometimes taxing on the body but at the end of the day my love for art triumphs,” adds Upasana.

The format of dance reality shows plays an important role in the lives of budding dancers from across the country. On being asked about this she says, “ Dance shows today are a boon for upcoming performers to showcase their talent yet I personally don’t approve of them due to their extreme competitive nature.” She adds, “I enjoy award shows more as the feeling of performing before a live audience is much ahead than a movie because of constant cuts and retakes,” said the trainer.

We also caught up with Shiamak Davar who’s been mentoring Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sushant Singh Rajput. He feels his work has always been a blend of Indo contemporary and modern movements. He incorporated Jazz technique in Bollywood choreography three decades ago when western dance was unheard of.

“I was apprehensive before taking Dil Toh Pagal Hai project. But Yash uncle, Sharukh and Gauri insisted that I take it up. Little did I know it will create a revolution of some sort,” added Shiamak on winning a National Award for the movie. He adds, “I always knew Shahid is a star in making. SDIPA has always been home to him and he often visits us participating in student dance shows.”

(Dancer Upasana Madan from Shiamak Davar’s institute will be in the city for a workshop)

