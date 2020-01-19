Home Entertainment Hindi

Ishaan Khatter grieves grandmother's loss

Ishaan took to Instagram to share a long note after his grandmother and Neelima Azeem's mother Khadija, who was a freedom fighter, writer and editor.

Published: 19th January 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ishaan Khatter

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's grandmother Khadija Azeem is no more. Ishaan took to social media and penned an emotional note.

Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted. In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom.

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Comments

