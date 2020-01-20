Home Entertainment Hindi

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann shares new poster, announces trailer launch time

Apart from Ayushmann, the poster features some significant actors from the flick including Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Manvi Gagroo and others.

Published: 20th January 2020 12:15 PM

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

New poster of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After creating immense buzz around the upcoming flick 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday unveiled a new poster of the comedy film and announced the time of the trailer launch.

The 'Bala' actor shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, "Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman! Trailer out today at1.33pm!#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan"

The poster of the movie which is based on the concept of homosexuality has Jitendra Kumar dressed like a groom and Ayushmaan sitting on his lap posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, other family members, all in not-so happy-faces, are trying to drag Ayushmaan to their side.

The 35-year-old actor also let his followers know of the trailer release of the movie in the shared poster which is scheduled for Monday at 1:33 pm.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film which was released in 2017.

The film that is aimed at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner is set to release on February 21.

