Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s 'Haseen Dillruba' goes on floors

Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Published: 20th January 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 08:41 AM

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are teaming up for murder mystery 'Haseen Dillruba'.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are teaming up for murder mystery 'Haseen Dillruba'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s upcoming murder mystery, Haseen Dillruba, went on floors on Saturday. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew (Hasee Toh Phasee) and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Little has been revealed about the film’s plot. In a statement, producer Aanand L Rai had said that Haseen Dillruba is a “not just edgy” but “a perfect blend of entertainment and something which will cater to larger masses.”

Kanika Dhillon has written films like Ra.One, Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath. Her previous release, Judgementall Hai Kya, also had shades of a murder mystery. Vikrant Massey was recently seen in Chhapaak.

The film stars Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor in Delhi, inspired by the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film is scheduled to release on February 28. Taapsee will also seen in the sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming supernatural thriller. 

