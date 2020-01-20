Home Entertainment Hindi

The art of greeting the divine

 Pallavi Rastogi is a modern contemporary artist with a fascination for bells, Buddhism, nature and divine love.

“Liberation...” and “Namaste...” were the two paintings exhibited.

By Express News Service

Pallavi Rastogi is a modern contemporary artist with a fascination for bells, Buddhism, nature and divine love. She transformed her love into works of art which were on display at the group show titled, Intertwined. Organised by Artbynilanjan, the show was open to all during January 18 and 19 at Art Spice Gallery, The Metropolitan Hotel.

Rastogi was among the 14 artists who participated in the exhibition. Talking about her work, the artist says, “I believe in the power of detail. My work reflects wisdom, personal power, karmic and enlightenment. Also, all my paintings are full of vibrant rhythmic colours as I want my painting to light up the walls they are hung on.”

For the exhibition, two of her paintings were displayed, one of which was sold on the very first day of the exhibition.

“The first painting is titled Namaste (or the divine in me bows to the divine in you), with powerful elements like the lotus flower in it, symbolising the purity of mind, body and spirit. There are also dragons in the frame, something that is considered a powerful being and in Buddhism, having a dragon in your house is considered lucky,” says Rastogi, who wanted to highlight the expression of gratitude and precisely why she painted a monk in the middle of the canvas, with his palms together before his chest and his head bowed down.

The second artwork is tiled Liberation (or Life is full of ups and down but one should let go of negative thoughts, behaviour and bad circumstances, and lead a healthy life full of love and happiness).

“Liberation highlights the reality that life has its ups and down but one should discover their own inner superpower and be strong enough to liberate oneself from all the worries, anxiety and depression,” says Rastogi.

The artistic flair in Rastogi was present ever since she was young, winning numerous awards for her work. However, she took a break when she got married and had a child.

“Over the years, I thought I can should start painting as passion was still alive. Currently, along with working on another series, I’m also dabbling with making sculptures and pottery. Pottery is something I have worked on before but sculpture is something altogether new for me,” says Rastogi.

