WATCH | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer, Bollywood's progressive take on homosexuality

Published: 20th January 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Stills from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Stills from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After taking on the problem of erectile dysfunction in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', makers of the film took a progressive turn towards the concept of same-sex couples as they dropped the fiery trailer of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' on Monday.

The trailer featured Ayushmann Khurrana and web-series 'Kota Factory' fame, Jitendra Kumar, in the lead as the gay couple - Kartik and Aman.

The film narrates the story of the central duo and their journey into convincing their parents, the society and themselves to stay together.

In one of the instances of the trailer, Khurrana could be seen speaking about homophobia with a loudspeaker in his hand when Jitendra's family tries to marry him off with a girl.

The trailer takes an interesting yet bold turn when the Khurrana and Kumar kiss each other amidst the wedding ceremonies of the latter.

The film which is a light-hearted comedy can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film which was released in 2017.

Besides the lead duo, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha and Maanvi Gagroo.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

