Home Entertainment Hindi

A hilarious homecoming for Vir Das

With his unique style of comedic storytelling, Das is going to be taking his audience on a journey back through time and space.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Comedian Vir Das

Comedian Vir Das

By Express News Service

After giving us Abroad Understanding on differences between India and the West, be it in populist politics or food, and then Losing It as he spoke about his childhood juxtaposed against rising right-wing Hinduism, comedian Vir Das is coming back with a third Netflix special. And it’s all for India. Literally called Vir Das: For India, the stand-up special, appropriately enough, will release on Republic Day, on the streaming platform.

In the special, Das will take his audience on a journey of what it means, and what it takes, to be an Indian. Given the popular and critical acclaim Das received for his previous two Netflix outings, we’re betting that Das will deliver a riotous performance (the good kind) in For India even as he talks about his favourite cultural moments, people, modern traditions and films.

With his unique style of comedic storytelling, Das is going to be taking his audience on a journey back through time and space. From dipping Parle-G in chai to every 1980s and 1990s Indian kid’s experience with Chyawanprash, the 40-year-old comic promises to take us down memory lane and paint a relatable picture of our country. He is all set to share anything and everything that encapsulates ‘India’ for him.

In a statement regarding this third act comedy, Das said, “Netflix and I decided to try and send some Indian culture out to the world – a show about what it means to be an Indian. It was a tough thing to find an India that all of us could hopefully relate to. Finally, I just thought India would be in the small things as much as the large. From our architecture to our biscuits, from our major values to our Chyawanprash, from our current newsworthy events to our Tinkle comics. For India is my third outing with Netflix, but this one’s special. It’s about all of us.”So that’s just one more thing to add to our Republic (holi)day watch-list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vir Das Netflix Vir Das Netflix show
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp