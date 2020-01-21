A hilarious homecoming for Vir Das

By Express News Service

After giving us Abroad Understanding on differences between India and the West, be it in populist politics or food, and then Losing It as he spoke about his childhood juxtaposed against rising right-wing Hinduism, comedian Vir Das is coming back with a third Netflix special. And it’s all for India. Literally called Vir Das: For India, the stand-up special, appropriately enough, will release on Republic Day, on the streaming platform.

In the special, Das will take his audience on a journey of what it means, and what it takes, to be an Indian. Given the popular and critical acclaim Das received for his previous two Netflix outings, we’re betting that Das will deliver a riotous performance (the good kind) in For India even as he talks about his favourite cultural moments, people, modern traditions and films.

With his unique style of comedic storytelling, Das is going to be taking his audience on a journey back through time and space. From dipping Parle-G in chai to every 1980s and 1990s Indian kid’s experience with Chyawanprash, the 40-year-old comic promises to take us down memory lane and paint a relatable picture of our country. He is all set to share anything and everything that encapsulates ‘India’ for him.

In a statement regarding this third act comedy, Das said, “Netflix and I decided to try and send some Indian culture out to the world – a show about what it means to be an Indian. It was a tough thing to find an India that all of us could hopefully relate to. Finally, I just thought India would be in the small things as much as the large. From our architecture to our biscuits, from our major values to our Chyawanprash, from our current newsworthy events to our Tinkle comics. For India is my third outing with Netflix, but this one’s special. It’s about all of us.”So that’s just one more thing to add to our Republic (holi)day watch-list.