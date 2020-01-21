Jhund first-look: Amitabh Bachchan is a retired football coach with a cause

By Express News Service

After much delay, Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund is finally headed for release. Set in Nagpur, the film is based on the life of Dr. Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of ‘slum soccer’, a non-profit organisation committed to the upliftment of underprivileged children through football matches.

The teaser-poster of Jhund was released on Monday. It features Big B in a blue sweatshirt as he stands on an empty field. Beyond him, rising above a brick wall, is a clustered slum.

A rundown van and a lone football also dot the poster. Jhund was shot on-location in Nagpur in 2018. It marks the Hindi film debut of Nagraj Manjule., who has previously helmed the critically-acclaimed Marathi films, Sairat and Fandry.

Jhund is co-produced by T-Series in association with Taandav Films Entertainment. The film’s teaser will be released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Brahmastra, in various stages of production.