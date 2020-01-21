Sudeep gets Phalke International Film Festival Award for 'Dabangg 3'

By Express News Service

Sudeep, who went back to Bollywood after a decade, has a new feather in his cap. The Sandalwood actor, who has made a name for himself in all South Indian languages as well as the Hindi film industry, has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2020.

The jury has awarded Sudeep as the most ‘promising actor’ for his performance in Dabangg 3, which was released in 2019. The actor will be receiving the award on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Dadasaheb Phalke, to be held on February 20 in Mumbai. He will receive it from the Governor for Maharashtra.

This award has nothing to do with the prestigious award given by the Government of India. Dabanng 3, directed by Prabhudheva, featured Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and Sudeep as the antagonist, Bali Singh. The Hindi film saw a multi-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.