Acid-attack survivor Laxmi's lawyer moves Delhi HC against filmmakers of Chappaak

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lawyer Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal during her legal battle, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking contempt proceedings against filmmakers of "Chhapaak" for not complying with the court order related to giving her credit in international screenings of the film.

In her plea, Bhat has sought to initiate proceedings against the filmmakers -- Fox Star studios, Meghna Gulzar and actor Deepika Padukone.

Bhat told the court that the filmmakers have not complied with the court order dated January 11.

Bhat said that she has not been given credits in the film screened internationally, however, she is getting credits in the film screened within the country.

On January 11, the Delhi High Court had directed that credit be given to Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her legal battle, for her contribution at the beginning of the movie.

Earlier the Patiala House Court had passed a favourable order for Bhat.