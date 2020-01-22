Actor Diganth gets set for Marigold 

By Express News Service

Diganth, who is currently juggling a few good projects, is all set to take off with Marigold. That is the title of the actor’s next film, which is said to be a fast-paced comedy thriller. The film brings together the actor and director Raghavendra M Naik for the first time.

The debutant director from Kundapur comes with 15 years of experience, having working in 10 films as an associate and assistant director for about 10 films, and also in the ad and corporate filmmaking sector. The two have been good friends and are now teaming up for this project, which will be made under the banner of RV Creations.

Raghuvardhan, who has directed a film titled Gunavanta, starring Prem, is turning producer for Marigold. Diganth is simultaneously working in Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 and Nagaraj Bethur’s Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu. He has wrapped up the shoot for the latter, and is said to have completed one schedule for Gaalipata 2.

While the makers plan their next shooting schedule, which is expected to be slated for March, Diganth will be shooting for Marigold, since it is likely to take off in the second week of February. The film has Raghu Niduvalli of Bell Bottom fame writing the dialogues. Chandrashekar, the DOP who has worked in films like Moggina Manasu, Paddehuli, and Chakravarthy,

will handle the camera, and Veer Samarth has been signed up to score the music. The team is currently in the process of finalising the lead heroines and the rest of the cast and crew. Diganth will also be seen in a pivotal role in Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming flick, Yuvarathnaa.