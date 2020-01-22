Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Diganth gets set for Marigold 

Diganth, who is currently juggling a few good projects, is all set to take off with Marigold. That is the title of the actor’s next film, which is said to be a fast-paced comedy thriller.

Published: 22nd January 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Diganth, who is currently juggling a few good projects, is all set to take off with Marigold. That is the title of the actor’s next film, which is said to be a fast-paced comedy thriller. The film brings together the actor and director Raghavendra M Naik for the first time.

Diganth

The debutant director from Kundapur comes with 15 years of experience, having working in 10 films as an associate and assistant director for about 10 films, and also in the ad and corporate filmmaking sector. The two have been good friends and are now teaming up for this project, which will be made under the banner of RV Creations.

Raghuvardhan, who has directed a film titled Gunavanta, starring Prem, is turning producer for Marigold. Diganth is simultaneously working in Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 and Nagaraj Bethur’s Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu. He has wrapped up the shoot for the latter, and is said to have completed one schedule for Gaalipata 2. 

While the makers plan their next shooting schedule, which is expected to be slated for March, Diganth will be shooting for Marigold, since it is likely to take off in the second week of February. The film has Raghu Niduvalli of Bell Bottom fame writing the dialogues. Chandrashekar, the DOP who has worked in films like Moggina Manasu, Paddehuli, and Chakravarthy,

will handle the camera, and Veer Samarth has been signed up to score the music. The team is currently in the process of finalising the lead heroines and the rest of the cast and crew. Diganth will also be seen in a pivotal role in Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming flick, Yuvarathnaa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Actor Diganth Marigold Raghavendra M Naik
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp