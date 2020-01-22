Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn starts shooting for director SS Rajamouli’s RRR

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared the news, along with a picture of Ajay and Rajamouli shaking hands.

Published: 22nd January 2020

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn has started shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The period epic is fronted by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and also stars Alia Bhatt. Set during the Indian freedom struggle, the film tells a fictional story of two revolutionary fighters — Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. 

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared the news, along with a picture of Ajay and Rajamouli shaking hands. “My association with SS Rajamouli sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since.

Working with him in RRR is an honour and a pleasure,” Ajay tweeted in response.

RRR went on floors in November last year. The film is set for release on July 30. Besides the main cast, international actors Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody are also part of the film. Ajay was recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The film has grossed more than Rs 175 crore at the box-office. Ajay’s upcoming films are Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, and Sooryavanshi. 

