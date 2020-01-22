Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre pushed to July 17

Chehre, an upcoming mystery thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, has been pushed to July 17, 2020. The film was earlier expected to release on April 24. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Chehre, an upcoming mystery thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, has been pushed to July 17, 2020. The film was earlier expected to release on April 24. 

The shift was made on a request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. 
“Yes we have moved Chehre to July 17, upon a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and seeing as it was mutually beneficial to not only all of us to give a good release window to these exciting movies, but also to Mr Bachchan’s fans, we decided to now release Chehre in July,” said producer Anand Pandit. 

Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films confirmed, “Our film  (Gulabo Sitabo) was ready and we were keen to release it in April. We share a great rapport with Mr Anand Pandit and as the Chehre shoot was going on, we humbly requested him if we could release Gulabo Sitabo in April and he was gracious and kind enough to push the release date of Chehre.”

Directed by Rummy Jafri, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chehre Amitabh Bachchan Emraan Hashmi
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp