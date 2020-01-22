Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre pushed to July 17

By Express News Service

Chehre, an upcoming mystery thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, has been pushed to July 17, 2020. The film was earlier expected to release on April 24.

The shift was made on a request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

“Yes we have moved Chehre to July 17, upon a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and seeing as it was mutually beneficial to not only all of us to give a good release window to these exciting movies, but also to Mr Bachchan’s fans, we decided to now release Chehre in July,” said producer Anand Pandit.

Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films confirmed, “Our film (Gulabo Sitabo) was ready and we were keen to release it in April. We share a great rapport with Mr Anand Pandit and as the Chehre shoot was going on, we humbly requested him if we could release Gulabo Sitabo in April and he was gracious and kind enough to push the release date of Chehre.”

Directed by Rummy Jafri, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty.