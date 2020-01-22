Home Entertainment Hindi

Maharashtra Cabinet gives nod to make Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' tax-free

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has been directed by Om Raut.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" tax-free in the state.

The film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune, has grossed over Rs 150 crore since its release on January 10.

"The proposal for exempting the film from entertainment tax was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," an official told PTI.

Last week, the chief minister himself brought up the topic about the film in the Cabinet.

He had sought a proposal for tax exemption of the film, which recreates the valour and bravery of Malusare.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur earlier said the issue was discussed last week in the Cabinet where ministers were unanimous about making the film tax-free.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has been directed by Om Raut.

