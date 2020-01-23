Chahatt Khanna opts out of Vikram Bhatt’s 'Twisted'

By Express News Service

Actor Chahatt Khanna has opted out of Vikram Bhatt’s web show Twisted. The erotic series has run for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. A third season is expected to arrive on Jio Cinema.



On her decision to quit the show, Chahatt said, “I opted out because I don’t fit in that bill of the character. I feel my audience is more in Netflix and Amazon and besides, dates have been a huge issue as well. I wish the team all the luck. I feel Vikram Bhatt is a very good director and all the wishes to him for Twisted. It’s been some time and I feel I have found my calling with projects which suit me better. The coming days are going to be hectic as I am shooting back to back for my projects.”



Chahatt was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prasthanam. She was also a part of Anees Bazmee’s Thank You.