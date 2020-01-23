INTERVIEW | 'A proud  product of  hard work', says Sandhya Verma

Sharmistha Ghosal By

In 2015, when she made her debut as the 22-year-old Sandhya Verma, weighing in at no less than 85 kilos, in the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, who would have thought the same girl will, in 2020, treat Instagrammers to images of her in a bikini.



Since then, the actress hasn’t looked back and has set the bar high with her versatile performances. In an interview with The Morning Standard, she talks her choice of films, upcoming projects, and more.

With no godfather or guide, how has the journey been, so far?



I honestly feel I am a proud product of hard work, and no one can take that away from me. I don’t shy away from saying that these are attributes I always had, but I also feel very lucky that things happened the way they happened.



I am fortunate enough that I could prove it from my first film. I also thank the audience for accepting me in any character. Be it a 70-year-old grandmother or an overweight bride, I have done every colour of the rainbow and my acting spectrum is wider than many. So, I am grateful for these opportunities that have come along my way.

Sonchiriya, Saan Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the four 2019 releases saw you in four very distinct roles. What are your parameters for choosing films?



It’s actually very simple. I read the scripts a lot and then depend to a great extent on my hunch and intuition. I ask myself whether I want to be a part of this narrative or story, and how much the character draws me. But I never really look at what the audience might want. It doesn’t work for me that way.



Also, in all my movies, there has to be a subtle message – one should leave the audience with an afterthought. This is a social responsibility that we have as actors.

You are an important part of the ensemble cast in Karan Johar’s next, Takht. What’s your role?



Karan is putting his heart and soul into this project, and I am very confident and have a lot of faith in Karan. He is very fair and sticks to his words. Working with him was always on my bucket list, and the audience will see me in a very different light, as I am doing something I have never done before.