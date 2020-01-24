Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya, Ishaan said no to dupes, did Khaali Peeli's 'crazy stunts' themselves

The young actors shot for the second schedule of the upcoming film in Wai, Maharashtra earlier this month.

Published: 24th January 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in 'Khaali Peeli'.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in 'Khaali Peeli'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Ishaan and Ananya Panday are all set to showcase their action avatar in "Khaali Peeli".

The young actors shot for the second schedule of the upcoming film in Wai, Maharashtra earlier this month.

Turns out, action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate action sequence that was to be filmed on the lead pair and the film's antagonist Jaideep Ahlawat. While director Maqbool Khan suggested that they rope in body double for stunts in the sequence, Ishaan and Ananya insisted on performing it themselves.

According to a source, the scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. "Since there was a possibility of getting injured, Parvez wanted a body double to execute it. Ishaan and Ananya practiced extensively for the scene before filming it. In the 10-day shoot, Ishaan also filmed a long chase sequence in the narrow by-lanes of Wai," added the source.

Maqbool found it amazing to work with "such professional talent whose infectious energy pushes the entire team. It's been a rigorous few days in Wai where we shot powerful action sequences over 10 days. They have done some crazy stunts".

The masala entertainer is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananya Panday Ishaan Khatter Khaali Peeli Maqbool Khan Parvez Shaikh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp