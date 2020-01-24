Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for G Ashok’s horror thriller Durgavati

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar started shooting for Durgavati, the rumoured remake of Bhaagamathie, on Thursday. The film is a ‘scary-thriller’ directed by G. Ashok, who also helmed the 2018 Telugu film starring Anushka Shetty.



The story of Bhaagamathie followed an IAS officer trapped inside a haunted house, where she gets possessed by a spirit. The film was also released in Tamil and Telugu along with a dubbed Malayalam version.

Durgavati is co-produced by Akshay Kumar, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.“With her blessings we start #Durgavati. Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. Akshay Kumar sir, I am ready to stand tall and strong,” Bhumi tweeted.

Besides Bhaagamathie, G. Ashok has directed films like Aakasa Ramanna, Pilla Zamindar and Chitrangada. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her upcoming films are Bhoot—Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She also has a special appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.