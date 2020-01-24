Create your own version of 'Starry Night'

By Express News Service

In 2018, Rachit Agarwal (Ptah, Founder) visited the Van Gogh Museum while holidaying in Amsterdam. Inspired from the Dutch painter and his struggles, he decided to curate an experience on Van Gogh’s life in Delhi.

So, Agarwal is organising a workshop titled, Loving Vincent – Movie Screening & Paint Party. Here participants can view Van Gogh’s world through the beautifully animated movie Loving Vincent.



Rachit says, “With the inspirations drawn out of the movie and with the rhythm of jazz in the background, the participants can create their own versions of an extremely famous Van Gogh painting, ie, Starry Nights.”

Agarwal chose Starry Night to be reinterpreted at the workshop because Vincent Van Gogh painted it in a unique style when he was in the asylum.





“The ambience in the painting evokes some rather strong emotions, hence, this painting is instantly recognisable and has been promoted extensively.



People all over the world love to own a Starry Night, while artists love to explore their own styles and come up with their interpretation of this painting.”

Artist Mansha Bedi mentored by acclaimed Rameshwar Broota will guide the participants.



When: January 25, 11.00 am-3.00 pm

Where: Delhi’s The Stainless Gallery