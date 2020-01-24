Home Entertainment Hindi

Create your own version of 'Starry Night'

Rachit Agarwal chose Starry Night to be reinterpreted at the workshop because Vincent Van Gogh painted it in a unique style when he was in the asylum.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Van Gogh’s Starry Night attempted by artist Mansha Bedi who will mentor participants to recreate the painting at a workshop.

Van Gogh’s Starry Night attempted by artist Mansha Bedi who will mentor participants to recreate the painting at a workshop.

By Express News Service

In 2018, Rachit Agarwal (Ptah, Founder) visited the Van Gogh Museum while holidaying in Amsterdam. Inspired from the Dutch painter and his struggles, he decided to curate an experience on Van Gogh’s life in Delhi.   

So, Agarwal is organising a workshop titled, Loving Vincent – Movie Screening & Paint Party. Here participants can view Van Gogh’s world through the beautifully animated movie Loving Vincent.

Rachit says, “With the inspirations drawn out of the movie and with the rhythm of jazz in the background, the participants can create their own versions of an extremely famous Van Gogh painting, ie, Starry Nights.”

Agarwal chose Starry Night to be reinterpreted at the workshop because  Vincent Van Gogh painted it in a unique style when he was in the asylum.


“The ambience in the painting evokes some rather strong emotions, hence, this painting is instantly recognisable and has been promoted extensively.

People all over the world love to own a Starry Night, while artists love to explore their own styles and come up with their interpretation of this painting.”

Artist Mansha Bedi mentored by acclaimed Rameshwar Broota will guide the participants.

When: January 25, 11.00 am-3.00 pm
Where: Delhi’s The Stainless Gallery

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rachit Agarwal Ptah Van Gogh Museum Starry Night
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp