Home Entertainment Hindi

'Fills my heart with so much happiness': Vicky Kaushal on Insta about brother Sunny

Vicky can be seen donning a smile of pride looking at a poster of his brother's recent release.

Published: 24th January 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Vicky Kaushal seemed happy and content in his social media post with his brother Sunny Kaushal's achievement. The latter is playing the lead role in Amazon original 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye'.

The 'Uri' actor wrote on his Instagram post, "Till a few years back, we used to often record each other's audition tapes, jam on those scenes and be each other's critics. To see him flourishing into this confident, mature and honest actor, it just fills my heart with so much happiness and awe."

He continued, "Sunny, you make me so damn proud with your hard work and passion. I know you'll always keep that fire burning inside you. Shine on, my dearest brother!"

In the picture, Vicky can be seen donning a smile of pride looking at a poster of his brother's recent release. Vicky himself is busy with two of his upcoming releases 'Bhoot--Part One: The Haunted Ship' and 'Sardar Udham Singh'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Sunny Kaushal The Forgotten Army The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye Instagram
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp