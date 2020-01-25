Home Entertainment Hindi

'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha passes away, Aamir Khan remembers filmmaker

Sinha passed away on Friday at Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in suburb Bandra here, his daughter Priti Sinha said.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vinay Sinha, best known for producing cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna", has died.

He was 74.

Sinha passed away on Friday at Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in suburb Bandra here, his daughter Priti Sinha said.

"He had a heart history but he was working then also. He was hospitalised two weeks ago for stomach ache. He was alright and was going to be discharged yesterday but he passed away in his sleep last afternoon," she told PTI.

The last rites of the producer were performed on Friday and a prayer meeting will be held on January 28.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who starred along side Salman Khan in the 1994 Rajkumar Santoshi-directed movie, was one of the first from the film fraternity to pay tributes to Sinha.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of 'Andaz Apna Apna'. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace," he posted on Twitter.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi mourned Sinha's demise on the microblogging site.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Vinay Sinha, who gave Bollywood one of its most enduring comedies, 'Andaz Apna Apna', and gave me a friendship that endured from my earlier days in Bollywood.

Eternal love and respect for you," he tweeted. Sinha was also the man behind popular Hindi films such as "Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi", "Naseeb" and "Chor Police".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andaz Apna Apna Vinay Sinha
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp