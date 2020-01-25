Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

Reports claim the possible reason behind the suicide might be some disturbance in the late actress' personal life.

Published: 25th January 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

TV actress Sejal Sharma

TV actress Sejal Sharma (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It's very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine," Aru K. Verma, Sejal's co-star in "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", told TimesofIndia.com.

Verma, who played Sejal's brother in the show, further told the portal: "Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken the body to Udaipur for her last rites."

Reports claim the possible reason behind the suicide might be some disturbance in the late actress' personal life.

Sejal hailed from Udaipur and came to Mumbai in 2017 to try her luck in showbiz. Before her debut on the Star Plus show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", she appeared in a few commercials. She had also featured in a web series titled "Azad Parindey".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sejal Sharma Simmi Khosla Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress suicide Sejal Sharma suicide
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp