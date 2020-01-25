Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday shoot high-octane stunt scene for 'Khaali Peeli'

By Express News Service

The masala entertainer is directed by Mansoor Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recently shot for the second schedule of Khaali Peeli in Wai. Turns out, action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate stunt sequence to be filmed against the film’s antagonist, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. While director Maqbool Khan suggested they rope in body doubles, Ishaan and Ananya insisted on performing it themselves.

A source reveals, “The scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. Since there was a possibility of getting injured, Parvez wanted a body double to execute it. Ishaan and Ananya practised extensively for the scene before filming it. In the 10-day shoot, Ishaan also filmed a long chase sequence in the narrow by-lanes of Wai.” Maqbool says, “It’s amazing to work with such professional talent whose infectious energy pushes the entire team. It’s been a rigorous few days in Wai where we shot powerful action sequences over 10 days. They have done some crazy stunts!”

Produced by Zee Studios,

Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Khaali Peeli will release on June 12, 2020.