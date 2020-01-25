Home Entertainment Hindi

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday shoot high-octane stunt scene for 'Khaali Peeli'

A source reveals, “The scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The masala entertainer is directed by Mansoor Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recently shot for the second schedule of Khaali Peeli in Wai. Turns out, action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate stunt sequence to be filmed against the film’s antagonist, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. While director Maqbool Khan suggested they rope in body doubles, Ishaan and Ananya insisted on performing it themselves.    

A source reveals, “The scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. Since there was a possibility of getting injured, Parvez wanted a body double to execute it. Ishaan and Ananya practised extensively for the scene before filming it. In the 10-day shoot, Ishaan also filmed a long chase sequence in the narrow by-lanes of Wai.” Maqbool says, “It’s amazing to work with such professional talent whose infectious energy pushes the entire team. It’s been a rigorous few days in Wai where we shot powerful action sequences over 10 days. They have done some crazy stunts!”
Produced by Zee Studios, 

Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Khaali Peeli will release on June 12, 2020. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ishaan Khatter Ananya Panday Khali Peeli
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp