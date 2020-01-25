Home Entertainment Hindi

Malala Yousafzai biopic 'Gul Makai' gets U/A certificate

Popular television actress Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala Yousafzai.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of Gul Makai. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director HE Amjad Khan says his upcoming directorial "Gul Makai" has been certified as U/A and it conveys that the film gives a strong message to everyone.

"Gul Makai" tells the story of Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. The UN had organised a "Gul Makai" screening in London about a year ago.

" 'Gul Makai' is rated as U/A which clearly conveys that it's a family film and it will gives a strong message to everyone. It's a remarkable tale of Ziauddin Yousafzai family who trained and encouraged his daughter (Malala Yousafzai) to write and attend the school," Khan said.

Popular television actress Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala Yousafzai. It also stars Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen), "Gul Makai" is produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju. The film is set to release on January 31.

Gada said: "The film is censored as U/A certificate. As the censor board too has supported and they believe that such important stories with message should be shown on big canvas. It will showcase the hardship Malala Yousafzai had faced to achieve the equal right for education. It's not just a film it's a message, an example of bravery and heroism".

