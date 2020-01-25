Prateek Kuhad set to perform at Vh1 Supersonic music festival in Pune

By IANS

PUNE: Indian artiste Prateek Kuhad will be performing at the upcoming edition of Vh1 Supersonic music festival.

He has joined a previously announced line-up, which includes names like American DJ-record producer Diplo, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, American musician Illenium and popular rock band Chon.

Other artists announced are Divine, Sampa The Great, Gryffin, Speedy J, and Spanish sensation Ilario Alicante. The festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

"2020 has gotten off to a great start and I'm looking forward to headlining Friday at VH1 Supersonic," Prateek said.

Last year, Prateek's "cold/mess" featured in former US President Barack Obama's list of 35 favourite songs of 2019.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick," Obama tweeted on December 30, along with the list.

Prateek, who recently completed a run of 30 shows across three continents and performed in cities in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and India, expressed his excitement.

"I couldn't have ever hoped for a better end to 2019! It's been such a crazy year and then the Obama playlist. Thrilled and grateful, as ever," said Prateek.