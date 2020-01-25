Home Entertainment Hindi

Prateek Kuhad set to perform at Vh1 Supersonic music festival in Pune

Last year, Prateek's "cold/mess" featured in former US President Barack Obama's list of 35 favourite songs of 2019.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indie artist Prateek Kuhad. (Photo| Screen grab)

By IANS

PUNE: Indian artiste Prateek Kuhad will be performing at the upcoming edition of Vh1 Supersonic music festival.

He has joined a previously announced line-up, which includes names like American DJ-record producer Diplo, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, American musician Illenium and popular rock band Chon.

Other artists announced are Divine, Sampa The Great, Gryffin, Speedy J, and Spanish sensation Ilario Alicante. The festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

"2020 has gotten off to a great start and I'm looking forward to headlining Friday at VH1 Supersonic," Prateek said.

Last year, Prateek's "cold/mess" featured in former US President Barack Obama's list of 35 favourite songs of 2019.

READ| Prateek Kuhad: Conquering the global stage one step at a time

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick," Obama tweeted on December 30, along with the list.

Prateek, who recently completed a run of 30 shows across three continents and performed in cities in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and India, expressed his excitement.

"I couldn't have ever hoped for a better end to 2019! It's been such a crazy year and then the Obama playlist. Thrilled and grateful, as ever," said Prateek.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prateek Kuhad Vh1 Supersonic
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp