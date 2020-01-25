Rajkummar Rao turns PT master in Hansal Mehta’s 'Chhalaang'

By Express News Service

The makers of Chhalaang have released the first poster. It features Rajkummar Rao dozing off on a chair with children gazing at him. Standing in the circle is Nushrat Bharucha, who plays the female lead. The presence of cricket stumps, a deflated football and a shuttlecock suggest a sporty theme for Hansal Mehta’s next.

According to the makers, Chhalaang is “a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat Bharuch who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done - Teach.”

Through Montu’s journey, Chhalaang addresses the value of sports education in the school curriculum.

The social comedy is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arora & Zeishan Quadri.