'Street Dancer 3D' beats Kangana's 'Panga' on day 1 at box-office

By IANS

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance flick "Street Dancer 3D" started on a good note, minting Rs 10.26 crore on opening day, while the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga" managed Rs 2.7 crore on day one.

Both films opened in India on Friday.

" 'Panga' records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3," trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted.

" 'Street Dancer 3D' opens in double digits on Day 1... Should've collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Business affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total," he added.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, "Street Dancer 3D" talks of the plight of illegal immigrants in the UK, and narrates a story of how rival Indian and Pakistani dance troupes come together to pitch in for the cause. The film also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi.

"Panga" is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassi Gill. The film revolves around a kabaddi player, essayed by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.