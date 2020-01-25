Telly comedian Sunil Grover brings the house down at recent FLO event

By Express News Service

The auditorium reverberated with constant laughter and claps instead of the formal and serious industry interactions that usually take place here. “A nice change! We should continue doing this more often, as it has not only proved to be a stressbuster but allowed members to interact in a more social and friendly manner,” said Harjinder Kaur Talwar, President, FLO.

The unusual interaction Talwar mentioned was the one FICCI Ladies Organisation’s (FLO) members were having with stand-up comedian Sunil Grover.

Famously known for the roles done on screen like Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi (in The Kapil Sharma Show on small screen), Grover’s witty sense of humour has an equal measure of innocence in it, something which touches the raw chord in his audiences. So even while one may not agree with the dialogues he is uttering, one cannot help laughing or at least, smiling at them.



“I am lucky to be doing what I love and also getting paid for it,” Grover said, sharing his life story with the FLO members.

On being asked doesn’t he feel odd portraying female roles, Grover replied, “I love to do different characters, be it a male or female, that’s immaterial. The role must stand out.”

And then looking at the auditorium filled with women, he said, “I feel I am 50 per cent of you all,” to another peel of laughter from the women, who seemed too delighted to be talking to Grover. “I think I connect better with women as compared to men,” the comedian remarked.

“When I got the character of Gutthi, it was just a character in my mind. I think an actor must focus on just the character and not the gender.” Grover further disclosed, adding he will soon be back on TV with another interesting role.

“I wouldn’t divulge more on it. At present, I am shooting for a web series after which I will be back on TV,” he said.

Talking about upcoming Delhi elections, Grover said the only message he wants to send across to people is to go out and vote. “And once you have done your duty, respect the government that comes to power,” he said.