Home Entertainment Hindi

Telly comedian Sunil Grover brings the house down at recent FLO event

The unusual interaction Talwar mentioned was the one FICCI Ladies Organisation’s members were having with stand-up comedian Sunil Grover. 

Published: 25th January 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Grover was the guest of honour at the FICCI Ladies Organisation’s (FL0) event

By Express News Service

The auditorium reverberated with constant laughter and claps instead of the formal and serious industry interactions that usually take place here. “A nice change! We should continue doing this more often, as it has not only proved to be a stressbuster but allowed members to interact in a more social and friendly manner,” said Harjinder Kaur Talwar, President, FLO.

The unusual interaction Talwar mentioned was the one FICCI Ladies Organisation’s (FLO) members were having with stand-up comedian Sunil Grover. 

Famously known for the roles done on screen like Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi (in The Kapil Sharma Show on small screen), Grover’s witty sense of humour has an equal measure of innocence in it, something which touches the raw chord in his audiences. So even while one may not agree with the dialogues he is uttering, one cannot help laughing or at least, smiling at them.

“I am lucky to be doing what I love and also getting paid for it,” Grover said, sharing his life story with the FLO members. 
On being asked doesn’t he feel odd portraying female roles, Grover replied, “I love to do different characters, be it a male or female, that’s immaterial. The role must stand out.” 

And then looking at the auditorium filled with women, he said, “I feel I am 50 per cent of you all,” to another peel of laughter from the women, who seemed too delighted to be talking to Grover. “I think I connect better with women as compared to men,” the comedian remarked. 

“When I got the character of Gutthi, it was just a character in my mind. I think an actor must focus on just the character and not the gender.” Grover further disclosed, adding he will soon be back on TV with another interesting role. 

“I wouldn’t divulge more on it. At present, I am shooting for a web series after which I will be back on TV,” he said.

Talking about upcoming Delhi elections, Grover said the only message he wants to send across to people is to go out and vote. “And once you have done your duty, respect the government that comes to power,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FLO FICCI Ladies Organisation
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp