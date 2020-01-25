Home Entertainment Hindi

Vinay Sinha, producer of 'Andaz Apna Apna', passes away

Vinay Sinha, producer of Bollywood films like Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Chor Police (1983), passed away on Friday.

Still from ' Andaz Apna Apna'

Still from ' Andaz Apna Apna'

Vinay Sinha, producer of Bollywood films like Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Chor Police (1983), passed away on Friday. “Producer #VinaySinha passed away few hours back. Vinay ji is known for producing #AndazApnaApna #RafooChakkar #ChorPolice and TV serials. He was also vice president of #IMPPA. He was presently working on few projects which included sequel of #AndazApnaApna. Om Shanti,” trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted.

Vinay Sinha started out as production in charge in the 1970s. His credits as producer also include Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi (1985) and Naseeb (1997). A noted industry figure, he had served as the vice president of the Indian Motion Pictures Producer’s Association.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor in the lead roles. An underperformer upon release, the film achieved cult status about the Bollywood comedies of the 90s. Last year, on occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, Vinay Sinha’s daughter Priti Sinha had tweeted about her father’s legacy. 

“25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock,” she had written.

