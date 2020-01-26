Home Entertainment Hindi

Kabir Khan high on history this year with 'The Forgotten Army', Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'

With two enormous projects lined up, Bollywood director Kabir Khan is looking to recreate history for the Indian audiences on the big and small screen

Published: 26th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

Filmmaker Kabir Khan who is known for hits such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan has his hands full this year with two ambitious projects which will recreate history on screen. He is jumping on to the digital space with his debut web series The Forgotten Army for Amazon Prime Video which is based on his 1999 documentary of the same title. The show revolves around Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA). But his biggest project is the movie ’83 which is based on the historic 1983 World Cup that the Indian cricket team won.

On the Ranveer Singhstarrer movie, Khan says, “The film is shaping up well and I am thrilled to be doing it. I am blessed that I have two big projects and they are both interesting and lovely stories. The web series has stayed with me for a long time. I have been working on it for the last 20 years and I am very thrilled that it’s finally being made. I just hope that both my projects will receive the same kind of love that the audiences have given to all my films,” says Khan.

It all started when at the age of 25 Khan got an opportunity to make a documentary. “I took two survivors: Lakshmi Sehgal, Rani of Jhansi regiment commander, and Deepak Singh Dhillon. They were both 86 at that time. I drove back for three months from Singapore through Burma and back to India retracing the roots of Azad Hind Fauj in World War II. History was narrated to me by people who made that history. That documentary was very famous. It left an impact on me. It stayed with me and I felt that I should make it for a wider audience. Documentaries usually attract a niche crowd,” he says.

But shooting for the documentary The Forgotten Army in 1999 was an arduous task. “The problems were humungous. I was shooting in Burma and there was political turmoil as well as student revolt. They arrested us under the military regime and kept us under house arrest for two weeks. We had to tell them that we were shooting for Azad Hind and then they gave us permissions but despite that the intelligence kept tracking us,” Khan reminisces and adds,

“This time the only problem I faced were logistical in nature. It’s a true story so we wanted authentic locations. We cannot shoot in Burma, as there are political problems. We recreated locations in Thailand. The Irawati river is in Burma so we shot in the river Kwai in Thailand. We shot some scenes on the Burma and Thailand border as well.”

The director goes on to clarify that ’83 is not a biopic on former cricketer Kapil Dev as it has been reported. “It’s about a bunch of boys and is a classic underdog story.

I call them boys because they were in an age group of 21 to 24. Kapil Dev was 24 and Krishnamachari Srikkanth was  just 21. We won the World Cup when people did not believe in the team. No journalists wanted to cover the story. Doordarshan and All India Radio did not even cover it. Everyone had resigned to the fact that India would lose the game. Newspapers in London had reported that India should not be invited as they will bring down the level of the game as they cannot play one day international cricket. Racism was at its peak then,” he ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabir Khan The Forgotten Army 83
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp