Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to play lead roles in Bollywood adaptation of 'The Intern'

Sunil Kheterpal, who is producing the film for AZURE Entertainment, said the team is excited to adapt the Nancy Meyers-directed movie for the India audiences.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rishi Kapoor

Senior actor Rishi Kapoor (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are set to feature in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 Hollywood film "The Intern".

AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros India are jointly producing the project along with Deepika's Ka Productions.

"'The Intern' is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India," Kapoor said in a statement.

"It is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey," Deepika added.

The makers are planning to release the film in 2021.

Sunil Kheterpal, who is producing the film for AZURE Entertainment, said the team is excited to adapt the Nancy Meyers-directed movie for the India audiences.

"We are thankful to Warner Bros and Nancy Meyers for entrusting us with the first-ever adaptation of the movie outside of the US. Between Rishi Sir and Deepika, we have the perfect talent package to adapt this endearing film," Kheterpal said.

"The Intern", distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. was a box office success, grossing USD 195 million worldwide. Meyers served as the writer, director and producer on the film.

Denzil Dias, managing director, Warner Bros.India, said "The Intern" was at the top of the companies list of potentials adaptations.

"This is an exciting time for us to be partnering in local language production with the team at AZURE, who are passionate about film and storytelling. 'The Intern' has been at the top of our list for potential adaptations and this is an enviable talent packaging for the adaptation." The project is a part of the strategic partnership between Warner Bros.

